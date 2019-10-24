Quick repairs planned on Madison Square sinkhole

A parking lot in east Madisonville slowly is sinking. And some people in the area say it's not the first time.
A tall metal fence stretched Wednesday from the side of Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio on Madison Square Drive toward the Tax Shoppe next door. A fenced area of about 25 by 15 yards surrounds caved-in pavement. Some of the pavement is covered by a large steel plate, but much of it is not.
City Administrator Robert Janes said Wednesday that the current sinkhole developed about 21/2 months ago. The Madisonville City Council responded to it this week with an emergency resolution so the city can repair or replace two large damaged metal pipes.
"We're afraid with the weather, it could affect the structure of the buildings," Janes told the council during Monday's meeting.
An emergency declaration means adjustments can be made right away, without going through formal competitive bidding.
"I'm getting some quick quotes on it today," said Janes, who hopes to have the area fixed by the middle of next week.
The sinkhole isn't affecting Merle Norman's business right now because customers park in front of the building. Parking outside the Tax Shoppe could be a problem, but this is an off season for most tax preparation.
In other business from this week's City Council meeting:
• An amendment was approved to the rules for collecting restaurant taxes. Businesses with overdue taxes now will be assessed a one-percent monthly fee, instead of 1.5%.
• A resolution was approved allowing the mayor to finalize a contract with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for street paving. The city will use state discretionary money which was awarded two weeks ago.
• Police Chief Chris Taylor reported the number of "Type One" crimes is down 21% so far this year. They include assault, theft and sex-related offenses. Taylor said all other crime is down 27% this year.
