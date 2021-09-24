Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Floyd Humphries Jr., 59, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Shane Bedwell, 46, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Tabatha Davenport, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
James Fairrow, 62, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Chelse Cunningham, 31, of Graham, was charged Wednesday with no registration plates, failure to produce an insurance card and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Noe Gonzalez, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Thomas Thomas, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
Callum Rickard, 25, of Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, improper equipment and failure to produce an insurance card.
Malik Parker, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
James Gray, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legendary drug.
