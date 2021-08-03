Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans has requested hard copies of mining maps explaining the exact locations that Warrior Coal is wanting to mine in some northern parts of the city limits.
After another discussion with Micah Dunn, the Land Manager for Warrior Coal, at Monday night’s city council meeting, Evans said the next step would be for the council to go over maps before deciding if they want to amend the city ordinance allowing the company to mine within city limits.
“It would be helpful to give us a full size mine map that shows structures where we can better orient ourselves as far as where the highways are and where the homes are,” said Evans. “We need to group as a collective council and decide if we want to permit, if at all, mining only in certain areas of the city limits, which is the north end that (Warrior Coal) has expressed interest in.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton again said the council will not be approving nor is Warrior Coal asking for permission to mine under Madisonville North Hopkins High School or Madisonville Community College.
“Those areas are not included in what they are asking,” he said. “The majority of what you all are asking are agricultural areas or floodplain areas that are unable to be built on.”
Cotton said there are a couple of residential areas that would have to have permission given by the property owner.
“There is also the Boy Scouts camp that is restricted to the Boy Scouts, but there are no structures on it other than a pavilion,” said Cotton. “The map showed minimal encroachment in the city limits.”
Dunn said the land in question is not a candidate for being developed.
“It is agricultural or wooded areas,” he said. “It is not heavily populated, that is why it got us to thinking about it.”
Evans said the public will be able to give comments on the ordinance if one is voted on.
“We want the public to understand our process of adopting a new ordinance, if we even decide to introduce one, is that we will have a first reading, and then we will have public comment at the second reading before the matter gets voted on,” said Evans. “The public will have plenty of opportunity to know what the council is proposing.”
Dunn said he is in the process of leasing the coal rights from the coal owners now.
No action was taken on the matter.
Cotton previously said there are some benefits to letting Warrior perform mining in the city limits, adding that the city receives 4% of the revenue made from the coal mining.
Following discussions, Cotton announced the next city council meeting will also have a town hall meeting afterward.
The meeting will take place at MCC’s community room in the Beshear Building at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 before going directly into the town hall meeting.
“MCC does have a mandatory mask policy,” said Cotton. “If you will be attending that city council and town hall meeting, you will be required to wear a mask per the MCC guidelines.”
