Railroad crossing near Earlington will be closing

A section of a state road near Earlington will become closed to vehicles Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday that the railroad crossing on Kentucky 2171 will close. That section is known to some as Mine Haul Road, because coal trucks once used it to reach Interstate 69. It becomes Hubert Reid Drive east of U.S. 41.
The CSX railroad is closing the crossing, which is on a gravel road with plenty of potholes. The cabinet said in a statement that since the nearby coal mine has closed, the area around the crossing is used by fewer than 100 vehicles per day.
The cabinet caused some confusion Monday by releasing an incorrect map which put the road and crossing east of Earlington. It was posted on the Hopkins County Government Facebook page, puzzling some readers.
The Mine Haul Road crossing made news when a train and a sport utility vehicle collided there Sunday, Sept. 22. Three people in the SUV escaped serious injury.
The cabinet says signs will be installed to alert drivers to the closure.
