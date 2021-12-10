Adults over the age of 60 have a higher risk of going to the emergency room because of a fall, often making exercise something of a risky task.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA, through the National Institute of Health, is offering a new Bingocize class to promote balance and educate seniors on fall prevention starting in January.
YMCA Director of Community Health Angela Carter said the class combines bingo with information on healthy living.
“It also kind of brings in some simple low-impact exercises that can be done to promote balance,” she said.
Increased physical activity helps combat falls, so if those adults can get up and be active it is less likely they will fall than someone who is not active, said Carter.
The class is twice a week from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will start January 13 and go through April 7. The class is only open to 15 participants.
Carter said the class is only for adults who are 60 years and older. It is free to participate, and you do not have to be a member of the YMCA to take the class.
“We just want them to come in to do it,” she said.
YMCA CEO Chad Hart said they are excited to partner with the NIH to bring this program to Hopkins County and make an impact on community health.
“Bingocize will give the Y an opportunity to reach older adults through non-traditional methods and encourage them on their personal path to health,” he said.
Since the class is a study through the NIH, if a participant completes all 12 weeks of the program with 80% attendance, they will get $40. Also, every time a participant attends a class, their name is put into a drawing for a $100 grand prize.
“We are also going to throw some free memberships to the Y in as well,” said Carter.
Registration forms can be picked up at the YMCA and must be returned by Dec. 31. She said once that form is filled out, there is some more information needed to make sure the participant qualifies for the class.
The class is a study for the NIH, so there are some conditions, like participating seniors cannot have dementia or pre-existing underlying conditions that could affect the balance study.
“What we are really hoping this helps to promote is those seniors who may not be as active as they should be or want to be, but don’t know where to start. This is a good way to do that,” said Carter.
For more information on the class, contact Angela Carter at 270-821-9622 or email angela.carter@hopcoymca.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.