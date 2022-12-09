As the temperature outside gets colder, the Salvation Army shelter takes in more people, which means that more items are needed.
As the temperature outside gets colder, the Salvation Army shelter takes in more people, which means that more items are needed.
Captain Lisa Good, with the Salvation Army, said the shelter is at capacity and has stayed that way for months.
“It will probably remain at capacity with the weather,” she said. “It has been freezing lately.”
The shelter had nine people move out because they had saved enough money to cover rent and the deposit. Good said they have been really proud of that success, but as soon as beds empty, there is someone to fill them up.
“That is okay, we are here to serve the community as long as we have beds,” she said.
There have been so many coming by the shelter lately, she said, they have had to pull out cots in the evening to give everyone a bed.
“We are not going to put anybody out in the cold,” said Good.
Because there are so many people utilizing the shelter, they need some items. Good said the top two are bed sheets size twin extra long and washcloths. They also need coffee, creamer, hot chocolate, paper plates, and napkins. The shelter has plenty of towels.
“It is cold, so when they come in, they like coffee,” she said.
The shelter also need new clothing in all sizes like sweatshirts, sweatpants, and jackets. When people come in, they like to give them new clothes after showering, and the store isn’t open at night.
The shelter also needs detergent to wash clothing, any kind and all sizes of under clothes, and backpacks for clients to put their personal items in.
Good said they also need a bicycle rack if anyone has one just laying around.
The Salvation Army’s shelter is open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, and all seven days of the year.
For more information, call 270-825-3620. Drop off donations at 805 McCoy Avenue.
