Madisonville Community College will offer the SRNA Scholarship for the fall 2022 bi-term courses beginning in October.
MCC Vice-President Jay Parrent said the new scholarship fully funds a nurse aide course to help staff nursing homes across the state.
“Our local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities struggle with finding aides,” he said.
Judy Mitchell, MCC KNAT coordinator, said the Cabinet for Health and Family Services contracted KCTCS to deliver State Registered Nurse Assistance training to 525 students to support long-term care facilities across the Commonwealth.
The scholarship value is $846 each to cover the cost of three credit hours at $190 an hour, the $11 liability insurance, $150 for texts and miscellaneous items, and the $115 for the state test.
The scholarship only covers the 3-credit hour NAA 100 course and all costs incurred for the course. It is a non-transferable, non-refundable scholarship.
While anyone can apply for the scholarship, candidates must complete all KCTCS admissions and eligibility criteria. Scholarships are available on a first-come, first serve basis to those students who meet established criteria.
Students also get financial assistance with the costs of scrubs, shoes, TB screens, drug screens, and background checks.
For more information, contact Judy Mitchell MSN, RN, MCC KNAT coordinator at judy.mitchell@kctcs.edu or 270-824-1810 or contact Tonya Eaves, MCC Nursing/NAA Division assistant at tonya.eaves@kctcs.edu or 270-824-1807.
