Indiana man charged with Madisonville rape

An Indiana man spent Tuesday night under arrest, accused of raping a child in Madisonville several years ago.
Dustin E. Coble, 32, of Newburgh, Indiana, was arrested Monday night. A police report said after he was read his rights, Coble admitted to three sexual contacts with a child younger than 12.
Coble is charged with first-degree rape of a victim younger than 12, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12.
The first violation reportedly occurred Friday, Nov. 1, 2013, at a home on Corbly Avenue. The report indicates all the incidents occurred between that day and April 2014. The alleged victim was 7 or 8 years old at the time, according to the report.
Coble was held Tuesday night on $50,000 cash bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.
