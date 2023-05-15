The polls open this morning at 6 a.m. for the 2023 Democrat and Republican primary elections. Registered voters from either party can cast their votes at their designated polling place, or head over to the Hopkins County Voting Center at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
Voters on the Democrat side will have two races in which to cast their votes. Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear will face competition from Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young for a chance to move on to the November General Election.
Democrats Sierra J. Enlow and Mikael Malone have thrown their names into the hat for the Commissioner of Agriculture race.
On the Republican side, the biggest ticket on the primary is the race for the party’s nomination for Governor. A total of 12 candidates are vying for a spot on the November ballot, including current attorney general Daniel Cameron, current Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles and current state auditor Mike Harmon. Two of the other front runners are Kelly Craft and Alan Keck.
The remaining primaries are on the Republican Ticket.
Stephen Knipper, Allen Maricle and Michael Adams (incumbent)
Auditor of Public Accounts
Allison Ball and Derek Pettys
Mark Metcalf, O.C. “OJ” Oleka and Andrew Cooperrider
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.