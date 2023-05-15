The polls open this morning at 6 a.m. for the 2023 Democrat and Republican primary elections. Registered voters from either party can cast their votes at their designated polling place, or head over to the Hopkins County Voting Center at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.

Voters on the Democrat side will have two races in which to cast their votes. Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear will face competition from Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young for a chance to move on to the November General Election.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.