Between the municipal parade, Radcliff Cultural Festival and Bourbon and Blades, which includes a performance by Billy Ray Cyrus, Saturday will be abuzz with activity in the community.
But that date on the calendar carries special significance which Radcliff and Fort Knox also will remember with a more solemn public event.
Sept. 11 — or as commonly written 9/11 — marks the 20th anniversary of four airlines being hijacked and turned into killing machines in acts of terror, which forever changed America.
The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central, which is home to the Kentucky September 11 Memorial, will be ground zero for a gathering of dignitaries, soldiers and citizens to offer tributes to the fallen aboard the planes, which crashed into the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.
In partnership with the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, Fort Knox has organized a Patriot Day program at the memorial that’s set to begin at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 11.
The keynote speaker will be Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox.
KDVA Commissioner Whitney Allen, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, also is scheduled to take part in the program. The emcee will be Howard Gleason, deputy protocol officer of Fort Knox Executive Services.
Ladder trucks from Fort Knox and Flaherty fire departments will unfurl a giant American flag, which will serve as a backdrop for the ceremony in the cemetery off U.S. 31W on the north side of Radcliff near the main entrance to Fort Knox.
The activities include a ceremonial tolling of the bell, a wreath laying and 21-gun salute. The 100th Army Band, a reserve unit, will provide music including “God Bless America” and “Taps.”
At 8:46 a.m., 20 years to the moment the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York, the ceremony will join Americans everywhere in a moment of silence.
The Kentucky September 11 Memorial was dedicated a decade ago after being developed by a memorial committee headed by Sam Young Jr., who was raised in Radcliff. Young was able to obtain a twisted steel girder from the World Trade Center, which serves as the centerpiece of the memorial. Following a government investigation of the crash, it was taken from Hangar 17 at JFK Airport in New York and transported to Radcliff.
Young said the steel was chosen because it appears to be saluting. The stone wall behind it was made of limestone blocks from the Pentagon, recovered from the 9/11 attacks.
“You can’t help but be proud of all that the guys got done,” Young said in an interview this week. “Veterans, business owners and citizens came together. We had the ideas, the pieces, parts and plants and it all came together in about two months and was ready for the 10th anniversary.”
In 2016, organizers unveiled two black granite panels — one listing the names of 111 Kentucky natives who served in the military and died during the war on terrorism; the other depicting images from the 9/11 attacks.
Young, who is unable to attend this year’s ceremonies because of work obligations in Washington, D.C., said the memorial organization continues to serve and will be looking for representatives from a new generation of veterans to help ensure the sites continued presence as a reminder of that fateful day.
Ben Sheroan can be reached at 270-505-1403 or bsheroan@thenewsenterprise.com.
