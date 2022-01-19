Staff Report
On Wednesday, Hopkins County Schools announced that they would be canceling school for the remainder of the week, a decision that came after classes had already been canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The forecast from the National Weather Service includes flash freezing, freezing rain, sleet, and accumulating snow for Hopkins County beginning tonight,” the district said in a statement on Facebook. “Overnight, this will result in hazardous driving conditions. The weather system is also going to produce sub-zero wind chills. Therefore, there will be no school in Hopkins County on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.”
The district also announced that both days would be traditional “snow days” rather than NTI (Non Traditional Instruction) days, meaning students do not have to complete homework. While that will come as a relief to students at the moment, it will likely mean having to extend the school year by two days.
The district also announced the cancellation of all after school activities and sports through the weekend, including the highly anticipated Madisonville-North/Hopkins County Central boys and girls basketball games that were scheduled to be played on Friday. All extracurricular activities can resume on Monday, and district officials promised that the North/Central games will be rescheduled.
The inclement weather might be just what Hopkins County Schools needed to get back on its feet after having to cancel classes the first two days of the week because of a largely COVID-19 related staffing issues.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said the school looked at all possible options before calling for the two HCS@Home days earlier in the week, but ultimately there was really little other choice.
“We just couldn’t do it. The numbers are just to the point on staff vacancy that we couldn’t do it [Tuesday],” he said.
The school looked at how many staff positions needed to be covered, including classroom positions, bus drivers and cafeteria personnel, then determined if the school could cover those positions, he said. The final answer was “no.”
This year the district has been doing everything they can to keep students in-person from doubling bus routes and combining other routes, to having teachers and staff members covering classes.
“Even though the goal is to have our students in person, we just couldn’t do that [this week] with our staff shortages throughout the district in all departments,” said Fleming.
On Tuesday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported that 1,145 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county during the last week.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said omicron has a higher infectious rate than the previous variants.
“The infection rate from omicron is closer to something like the measles, so it is highly infections,” she said.
Most patients don’t seem to get as seriously ill, but there are still some who do, she said.
The surge in new cases has resulted in new quarantines, leaving schools shorthanded.
“The numbers in our community are higher than they have ever been based on the health department’s incident rate, and we are just a reflection of our community,” said Fleming.
