A once popular gathering spot for people looking to exercise has deteriorated to the point that some fear it’s now unsafe.
The track at Browning Springs Middle School has become overgrown and dangerous for use, says school Principal Jason Clark.
With that in mind, a group led by Hopkins County school employees and community activists are going to begin the process of refurbishing the property this weekend with hopes of even bigger plans in the near future.
“It’s gone into a state of disrepair over the years,” said Clark. “Trees and underbrush have grown up around the track so there are a lot of blind spots and there are some broken pipes in the infield that have caused some sinkholes.”
School board member J.W. Durst said he sees a ton of potential in the property once refurbished, but fears doing nothing could make for a more dangerous situation.
“I just see that as a potentially volatile situation and a very unsafe circumstance,” he said.
Teachers, students, members of the school’s Inclusivity Committee and members from the local NAACP chapter will be gathering at 8 a.m. on Saturday to clean up all trash and debris in the area to prepare for renovations.
“We already have some activity going on down there. We have already taken out some trees and are doing some excavating,” said Durst. “There is going to be a lot of activity in the next few weeks where you will see a tremendous difference.”
He said the renovations will create a community park where children can play, community members can exercise and families can have picnics.
“We are just trying to reclaim it and make it a vital area for that neighborhood and that community,” said Durst.
There may be plans for other cleanup days in the future, but no dates have been set, he said.
“I think what we are going to do is see how much we accomplish,” said Durst.
Though he believes there are a lot of volunteers coming out already to help, he said they would never turn away more help.
“It would be great for anyone who wants to come out and help us, we would love to have them,” said Durst.
