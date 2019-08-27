By Abbey Doyle
Evansville Courier & PressFor The Henderson Gleaner
CENTERTOWN -- Two Kentucky men face several charges, including murder, after crashing the side-by-side utility task vehicles they were driving into each other early Sunday.
Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the two-vehicle wreck which killed Ashley Carver, 39, of Greenville.
(Side-by-side UTVs -- usually bigger than ATVs -- can carry anywhere from two to six people, and have a passenger seat next to the driver.)
Troopers were notified of the wreck around 1 a.m. by Ohio County authorities.
Zachary T. Barker, 25, of Utica and James H. Rone, 51, of Centertown, were both arrested and charged with murder, assault first-degree, wanton endangerment first-degree and driving under the influence -- aggravated circumstances.
Gregory M. Barker, 49, of Hartford was arrested and charged with obstructing emergency responders first-degree, menacing and disorderly conduct.
KSP said the preliminary investigation reveals Zachary Barker was operating a side-by-side UTV on a gravel haul road near KY 85 outside of Centertown with Rone, who was also operating a side-by-side UTV. Zachary Barker failed to see Rone attempting to pass him and steered his vehicle into the driver's side rear of Rone's vehicle, according to the KSP news release. The collision caused Rone's UTV to lose control and overturn multiple times.
Carver, Tonya Rone, 44 of Centertown, and a 10-year-old were all passengers on Rone's UTV and were ejected. Tonya Rone and the juvenile were both transported via Air Evac to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries. Their condition is currently unknown, police said. Ohio County Coroner's Office pronounced Carver dead at the scene of the crash.
Troopers determined Zachary Barker and James Rone were under the influence, and both were arrested. All three men arrested were booked into the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford, Kentucky, where they are being held. Zachary Barker and James Rone had no bond listed, and Gregory Barker was no longer in the jail as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records.
Kentucky State Police troopers were assisted by Ohio County Coroner's Office, Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Centertown Fire Department, Ohio County EMS and AirEvac.
The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.
Divers find bodyof Marshall Countyteenager in lake
By the MurrayLedger & Times
GILBERTSVILLE -- Local media report that a Marshall County teenager was found dead Sunday in Kentucky Lake.
WPSD-TV of Paducah said the body of Brandon Martinez was discovered Sunday morning by divers of the Marshall County Rescue Squad. Martinez, 14, was found near the marina of Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville.
WPSD said that Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner said that Martinez had been reported missing in May. He was found after a missing-persons report had been made by his family. A new missing-persons report was filed after Curtner said his mother told authorities she believed he had sneaked out of his house.
Curtner said multiple agencies searched the waters near the marina before divers made the discovery.
Policeman injured while trying to make arrest
By The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
An Owensboro police officer was injured Sunday night while investigating a drug complaint.
Police said the officer, who was not named, was in the 800 block of Center Street at 10:44 p.m. Sunday investigating the complaint.
According to a news release, "After observing suspected drug activity between a suspect sitting inside a vehicle and multiple suspects standing in the parking lot, officers attempted to make contact. The suspects on foot fled into an apartment, and the suspect in the vehicle refused to exit the vehicle when officers instructed him to do so."
The policeman opened the driver's door and began trying to get the driver out, it said.
The news release said, "The suspect began fighting with the officer and accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging the officer."
The officer was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect hasn't been located. Detectives are investigating the incident.
The vehicle is a white passenger car and the driver is a white man, according to reports.
Woman charged with abandoning six children at Columbia Walmart
BY the Adair County Community Voice
Columbia City Police say a Somerset woman abandoned her two children and four others at Walmart Friday night just before 10 p.m.
Police say the woman told the six children, ages ranging from 6 to 11, to find a worker in the Columbia Walmart and speak to them. Three of the children tried to follow her back out, but she stopped, turned around and made them go back in, officers say.
Walmart called 911 and officers met with the children, who were placed with relatives through Social Services.
Upon investigation, police say the mother is Amanda Jardinez, 34, of Somerset. She left Walmart in a Dodge Caravan being driven by Alex "Loop" Holovich, whose 5-year-old daughter remained in the vehicle with them.
On Saturday evening, Jardinez was located in Pulaski County by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and The Kentucky State Police and taken into custody. She has been charged in Adair County with six counts each of abandonment of a minor and wanton endangerment, both felonies.
Jardinez was also arrested on an active failure to appear warrant for assault, 4th degree, from Rockcastle County. She has been lodged in Rockcastle County Jail.
The case is still ongoing with officers and Social Services. Officers John Dial and Adam Cravens are the investigating officers.
Court: State mustpay $225,000 legal bill from Davis case
By John Cheves
Lexington Herald-Leader
The state of Kentucky must pay nearly $225,000 in legal fees and court costs incurred by couples who sued then-Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015 because she refused to issue marriage licenses due to her religious opposition to same-sex marriage, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.
The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld a federal district judge who earlier ordered the state to pick up the tab. It ruled that the couples were the prevailing parties in their lawsuit against Davis and that Kentucky's state government regulates the administration of marriage licenses and therefore was responsible for her conduct.
"They prevailed against her in her capacity as a state official, not a county one," U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Allen Griffin wrote for a three-judge panel. "Because Davis acted on Kentucky's behalf when issuing and refusing to issue marriage licenses, the district court correctly imposed liability for the award on the commonwealth."
Although Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has sided with Davis publicly, his lawyers in court unsuccessfully asked the 6th Circuit to hold the state blameless, noting that Davis acted on her own as a locally elected official.
"Her local policy stood in direct conflict with her statutory obligation to issue marriage licenses to qualified Kentucky couples. The local policy also undermined the Commonwealth of Kentucky's interest in upholding the rule of law," Bevin attorney Palmer G. Vance II wrote in one brief.
At issue are the litigation expenses for eight people who sued Davis for refusing to grant them marriage licenses: April Miller, Karen Ann Roberts, Shantel Burke, Stephen Napier, Jody Fernandez, Kevin Holloway, L. Aaron Skaggs and Barry W. Spartman.
After the Supreme Court's 2015 same-sex marriage decision, Davis announced that she held religious objections to gay marriage and no longer would grant marriage licenses to anyone in Rowan County. Her protest became international news, turning her into a symbol of conservative resistance, especially when U.S. District Judge David Bunning jailed her for several days for contempt of court.
Ultimately, Davis worked out a compromise with Bunning, allowing one of her deputies who had no objections to issue a modified marriage license to anyone who wanted it. Later, the state legislature removed county clerks' names from Kentucky marriage licenses.
Davis lost her re-election bid as clerk last November.
The couples celebrated their win Friday, their attorneys said.
"The Court of Appeals correctly found that April Miller and the other ACLU clients prevailed by forcing the former clerk to abandon her unlawful policy of withholding marriage licenses from the public," said William Sharp, an attorney for the ACLU of Kentucky.
"By affirming the sizable fee award, the court also sent a strong message to other government officials in Kentucky that it is not only unconstitutional to use public office to impose one's personal religious views on others, but that it also can be a very expensive mistake," Sharp said.
Davis' attorneys at Liberty Counsel noted that the former clerk herself was not held responsible for the court costs and fees in the Miller case.
In a separate appeal involving court costs and legal fees claimed by another couple, David Ermold and David Moore, the 6th Circuit on Friday agreed with the district judge that Davis held sovereign immunity as a public official but not qualified immunity as an individual. Unlike the Miller case, the Ermold case is still in its early stages, and no actual money has been awarded yet.
"Regarding Kim Davis, this case is not over," said Mat Staver, an attorney with Liberty Counsel.
"Kim Davis sought a religious accommodation, and today every Kentucky clerk benefits from her efforts thanks to Gov. Matt Bevin and the entire General Assembly. I believe Kim Davis will prevail on the individual damages claim," Staver said.
