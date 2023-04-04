Clarissa Byard has been selected as district director of special education for Hopkins County Schools.
Byard said she is extremely honored to be selected by the interviewing committee and Superintendent Amy Smith.
Clarissa Byard has been selected as district director of special education for Hopkins County Schools.
Byard said she is extremely honored to be selected by the interviewing committee and Superintendent Amy Smith.
“My heart is for our special education students, staff, and families,” she said. “I have worked with many amazing people in our district over the past 19 years and look forward to creating many more great relationships. We have a strong administrative team that values advocating for our students, and I’m eager to continue that support in my new role as director.”
Byard has served as a district special education teacher consultant since 2008. She has worked closely with teachers in areas such as alternate assessment, assistive technology, districtwide autism and FMD specialized classrooms, Medicaid liaison, safe crisis management, and more.
Before her current position, she was a special education teacher at West Broadway and Earlington elementary schools.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in teacher education — English and literature from Mountain State University, a master’s degree in learning and behavior disorders from Campbellsville University, a Rank 1 in School Counseling from Murray State University, and Director of Special Education Level 1 Certificate from the University of the Cumberlands.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Damon Fleming said Byard’s background and experience in the Special Education Department will be a great benefit as she steps into the new role.
“We believe she will be a great asset to our team and the district as a whole,” he said.
Byard will start her new position on July 1, 2023.
