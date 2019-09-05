MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Santiago Chavez, 55, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
• Lori Hughes, 39, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Royce Scisney, 32, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Justin Shacklett, 34, of Hanson was charged Monday on a marijuana possession warrant from Simpson County.
• David Townsell, 39, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication and theft by unlawful taking -- shoplifting.
• Christine Williams, 33, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Mark Corbett, 31, of Manitou was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• Scotty Ford, 46, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
