For decades the children of Madisonville have gotten excited to decorate the windows of downtown business owners. That time of year has arrive once again, and its time for local youths to get their creative juices flowing.
Nadean Young, co-chair of the Arts and Culture Committee for the Woman’s Club of Madisonville, said her children painted windows downtown when they were little, and they are now in their 40s.
“The kids love to do it, and my kids loved it back many years ago,” she said.
For years the weekend before Halloween, children would be assigned a window of a downtown business owner to paint with a Halloween theme. She said the window painting went away for a few years, but the Downtown Turnaround, the Woman’s Club of Madisonville, and the City of Madisonville decided to bring it back.
“It is amazing how the children of the community look forward to it every year,” said Young.
This year, there will be about 200 windows available to be painted, but Young did say she is still asking business owners to see if they want to participate.
She said last year they only planned for 150 windows because of COVID-19, but ended up needing 225 to accommodate everyone who wanted to paint.
“We had to scramble to get some windows at the last minute,” said Young.
She has purchased more paint and buckets this year to hopefully allow more children to participate. Each participant gets a set of six colors, a couple of paintbrushes, a dry erase marker, and a bucket.
She said the business owners in Madisonville have been great at donating items to help keep the event free to the public.
“The businesses in the community have been great to gather the supplies for this,” said Young.
Because of COVID-19, they have offered online registration through the Woman’s Club Facebook page. She said anyone interested could fill out the Google doc form to register in advance.
“That is one of the reasons we have the online registration is to eliminate so many people being there at one time,” said Young.
There is also an in-person registration starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 22 on the east side of the Old Courthouse under the cover. She said participants can also pick up supplies during that time and get their window number. The painting will not begin until 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, and must be completed by noon on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“The windows will be judged starting at noon on Saturday,” said Young.
The winners in the four categories; kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade will receive a small cash prize.
Young suggests everyone bring a jug of water to clean up any paint spills and to bring a tarp to help prevent paint from getting on the sidewalk while painting. She said an adult has to accompany the children while they paint, it cannot be an older sibling.
For the online registration form or more information, visit the Woman’s Club of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
