Madisonville native Tim Thomas was recently sworn in as a commissioner on the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights at the KCHR Headquarters in Louisville.
Thomas will represent the First Supreme Court District.
“I look forward to serving the people of my district and as well as people across the Commonwealth,” he said. “We live in critical times and I’m excited to be a positive voice for all those who fight discrimination of all kinds here in our community and across the state. My thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear for entrusting me with this momentous task.”
Thomas formerly served nine years under former Gov. Steve Beshear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.