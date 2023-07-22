At Thursday’s meeting, the Hopkins County Extension District Board heard updates on their new building and on how repairs are progressing on the current location.
Josh Wright, the architect for the new building, told the board the project superintendent, Tim Fisher, is doing a great job. He said Fisher is still working on footings and placing steel in the footings.
“I think he said last week he poured 65 yards of concrete,” said Wright. “I think he was trying to do another 30 or 40 yards of concrete today, but the weather is not cooperating.”
Wright and Area Extension Director Matt Fulkerson were hoping work on the project would be farther along, but they are seeing good progress despite the weather.
“I feel pretty good about it,” said Wright. “I think once [Fisher] is done with footings and he gets the slab poured, and being a wood frame structure, it is going to go up quick.”
Wright also brought to the board’s attention that they needed a transformer to complete phase two of the project. He told the board an electrical engineer sized the transformer for phase one and phase two in 2019.
“I had submitted that to Frank Wallace, who is our Building and Codes Administrator for the City of Madisonville, and he submitted it to Madisonville Electric,” said Wright. “Nobody really knows why, but that transformer did not get installed, a smaller transformer got installed.”
The cost quoted to the board was around $45,000 to install the correct-sized transformer. Wright said some of his projects have had transformers cost more, and some have cost less.
HC Extension Agent Jay Stone told the board the extension did not pay for the original transformer that went in. The City of Madisonville purchased that one.
“If we were building at any other site, we would be putting the transformer in for the construction project,” he said.
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr., a member of the extension board, said the board should accept the cost of the new transformer, and he would talk to the city about getting the cost down.
The extension board did approve the purchase of the transformer.
Stone also updated the board on the work that still needs to be completed in the current building.
When Hopkins County experienced freezing cold temperatures earlier this year, a pipe burst in the office flooding parts of the building and causing damage.
Stone said the final bill for the work has been submitted through Farm Bureau, and the contractors are gone. The only hold-up is the sink installation.
He said the sink they ordered was the wrong size, then the order was canceled due to no stock, and then there was a payment issue. Stone said the correct sink should be delivered in the next few weeks.
“Once the sink gets done, the plumbers will tie in everything that goes together, and that is the dishwasher, the sink, the ice makers, and the refrigerator,” said Stone.
Treasurer Charlie Ramsey suggested the board consolidate some of their bank accounts, and invest some of their money in short-term CDs.
“The reason I want to do multiple six-month CDs is, as we need the money for the building, we can cash them without getting a penalty on the whole thing,” he said.
The board approved the plan and voted to change their operating account to a local bank.
The extension board also welcomed the new 4-H Agent, Sydney Perkins, who was hired about a month ago.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County Extension District Board will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Hopkins County Extension Office.
