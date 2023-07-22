At Thursday’s meeting, the Hopkins County Extension District Board heard updates on their new building and on how repairs are progressing on the current location.

Josh Wright, the architect for the new building, told the board the project superintendent, Tim Fisher, is doing a great job. He said Fisher is still working on footings and placing steel in the footings.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.