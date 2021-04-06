The Hopkins County Health Department has expanded its vaccination efforts through the mobile van, as Baptist Health Madisonville is reducing the number of days they will administer vaccinations to three per week.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said the reduction in days will start mid-April because there is reduced demand. She said the clinic will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“Any appointments for second doses that have already been made will remain the same,” she said. “We will only reduce for first doses moving forward.”
Quinn said with numerous vaccine clinics open it is now easier than ever for people to receive the vaccination, and the hospital felt it was the right move.
“We will be able to pull the staff members back into their primary roles to care for patients,” she said.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said they are still administering the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The health department will be at the Hopkins County Jail this week, vaccinating the staff and residents who want the shot.
She said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is mainly for use on the mobile van and for people who don’t want a second shot follow-up.
“That is how we request it from the state,” she said.
Quinn said the hospital believes most older and high risk individuals have been vaccinated if they chose to do so, it is the younger group who seem to be hesitant to take the vaccine.
“We encourage them to reconsider because even young people can have significant health issues with COVID-19, and while many do OK if they do contract the virus, they often come into contact with others in the groups that do not do as well,” said Quinn.
Quinn said one of the hospital’s concerns is with the potential that holiday gatherings and spring break travel could introduce variants into the local community from other locations.
The best way to stop the variants from spreading is for people to get the vaccine quickly so the variants have less time to replicate, said Beach. About 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity to work, she said.
“If we can get herd immunity before the variants replicate a lot, then there is a good chance this summer we will be in a lot better place,” said Beach. “So do your part, get out and get vaccinated.”
Beach said there have been 23,000 people who have been vaccinated in Hopkins County. She said the weekend was a good one and she is feeling hopeful for the future.
Quinn said as of Monday there were five patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID patients make up 5% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday from the previous week and 99 active cases in the county. There have been 3,889 people who have recovered and 133 COVID-19 related deaths.
The hospital is vaccinating anyone over the age of 16 and the health department is vaccinating anyone over the age of 18.
To schedule an appointment with the hospital, visit Scheduleyourvaccine.com or call us at 270-825-7330. For the Health Department, visit hopkinscohealthdept.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.