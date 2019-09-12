Feds: Providence miner died when struck by scoop

A preliminary federal report says a Providence coal miner was killed when he was struck by a battery-powered scoop.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) posted its first report on the death of Jeremy Elder Tuesday. It says Elder, 39, was working as a miner helper Sept. 5 at the Cardinal Mine between Manitou and Nebo.
The report adds that Elder was behind a wing curtain that provided ventilation to a crosscut which was being mined. A scoop carrying roof bolting supplies rolled through the opposite crosscut, then turned to the right and struck Elder while passing through the wing curtain.
Elder's employer, Alliance Coal, said he was found unconscious in the mine around 2:50 p.m. First responders attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead two hours later.
had 15 years of mining experience but was in only his third week at Warrior Coal's Cardinal Mine. He moved there after the Dotiki mine closed in mid-August.
A funeral service for Elder was held Tuesday in Providence. He is the fourth miner to die on the job in Kentucky this year.
