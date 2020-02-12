Building something that lasts can have a significant impact on a community. During the past trimester, Madisonville North Hopkins High School created its first-ever all-girls construction class.
“This was an amazing experience,” said Senior Tatyana Slaton, 17. “I got to be a part of a legacy class, and it’s different from all the other classes I’ve had because it’s more hands-on, more learning, more teamwork than what you could encounter in other classes.”
The all-girls class seeks to provide a better environment for female students in construction. Brian Welch, the course’s teacher, said the goal has been met.
Since arriving at North four years ago, Welch said he had about four girls in the co-ed class. With this being the first trimester offering the separated classes, the all-girls course is now 18 students strong.
In each of his classes, Welch hopes to instill the lifelong principal of students giving back to their community.
“At the very beginning, we built little wooden toys, to demonstrate tool usage. Those were donated out to the Salvation Army,” he said. “I like to have a community, service-based project with each class that I’ve got.”
Students in both the all-girls and all-boys classes competed in the “Battle of the Sexes Bedroom Build-off” Tuesday to see which class could build a better bedroom suit. Each class had their set entirely constructed and showcased inside North’s lobby with students and teachers voting during the lunch break.
The girls’ class won.
After the competition, the bedroom sets were donated to the Youth Service Center.
“These will get donated out to our Youth Service Center to two families that need this furniture,” said Welch. “The mattresses were donated by Kings Great Buys Plus, and we’re very fortunate for that.”
Each class constructed a dresser, nightstand and bed frame — including both a headboard and footboard. The boy’s bedroom suit was rustic with dark woody tones, while the girl’s had cool tones of blue-gray and white.
“There are people out there that need this,” said Junior Abigail Campbell, 18. “It means a lot to donate things out to people who need them. I didn’t know that we did such a program like this, it’s really heartwarming.”
Being able to provide something for her community was very uplifting to Slaton. She said it was hard for the class to choose one design, but through caring about the project so much, they were able to settle on a choice.
“With all the time we put into this, and we all we cared so much about it, we were able to work together,” she said. “I would get this myself. I feel like it turned out really good. I’m proud of it.”
Welch hopes the program grows. He said the battle of the sexes was a great recruitment day for next year’s class.
“We’re hopeful to grow, and today was a big recruitment push for the upcoming years and bringing in students that are interested,” he said.
