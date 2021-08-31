Warrior Coal, LLC has presented new maps as part of the company’s request to mine inside Madisonville city limits. Changes in the proposal for city council consideration include moving work further away from residential areas.
The change was something that had been discussed by members of the council, who voiced concerns about mining being done too close to residential homes, particularly in the Oakwood Lane area of the city and near Brown Badgett Loop.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said Friday the map has been cleaned up by Warrior Coal.
“They have honestly done a good job to bring that back,” he said. “They have been very responsive to the council.”
Cotton said lines of work are still close to the properties that have wanted their property to be mined.
“I think it shows that they are willing to listen and to work with the council, at the same time wanting to work with the mineral right owners,” Cotton said. “That is a hard balance and it is a challenge … I think the mines have proven that they are very interested in working with the council and the city to come up with a good resolution.”
Ward 3 councilmember Adam Townsend was one of the members raising concerns.
“I have received more input from this issue than I have anything else since I’ve been on the council,” he said.
Townsend said he has been able to look at the new maps from Warrior Coal.
“It does push the line for mining back quite a bit compared to the original map,” he said.
Townsend said early discussions of the ordinance for the mining pushed the boundary from residential properties around 250 feet but could change before an ordinance draft is presented.
“There were some homes on the Oakwood Lane area — that had it been done in the original way — it would have come right up to some people’s backyards,” he said. “It does show now where I can see a difference, especially over in the Brown Badgett Loop and Oakwood area.”
Townsend said he still hasn’t decided how he will vote on this issue when it brought before the council at a later date. The ordinance will require two readings to become official.
“I want to make sure — regardless of if it passes or not — to have protections in place,” he said.
Townsend said Warrior could present more map proposals this week as discussions continue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.