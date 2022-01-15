The new T-Mobile store, located at 49 Madison Square Drive, cut their ribbon yesterday, and is now officially open for business. According to Retail Market Manager, Brian McGriff, the store “technically” opened on Black Friday, with a soft open to the public, and has been busy ever since.
“We have been working hard to put a store out here for the past year,” McGriff said. “We are really interested in getting distribution in Madisonville, and we are focusing on growth in the smaller markets. Madisonville has a great customer base and is centralized to many larger cities. We are excited, and we look forward to continuing to grow and serve Hopkins County.”
McGriff shared that T-Mobile has been opening store locations all over the state of Kentucky, with three in Western Kentucky now, Princeton, Madisonville and Hopkinsville. According to staff, the store has been busy since November, with a great reception from the community. Staff members are excited to be able to bring another level of competition to the Madisonville area.
“We welcome you to the community and thank you for adding value to Hopkins County,” Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer said.
If you are looking to learn more about T-Mobile’s special offerings and current promotions feel free to stop by the new store and see what they can do for you.
