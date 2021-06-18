The Hopkins County Farmers Market will have their Family Fun Day on Saturday for the first time at Mahr Park at the Danny Peyton Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market Manager Bunny Wickham said there will be activities for kids and fun for the whole family.
“It was always very well attended, and it went over very well,” she said. “The kids really seemed to like it.”
This year, the market will have chalk available for the kids to do chalk art, and there will be games available for them to play including a farmers market scavenger hunt, she said.
“When they turn their sheet in, they can get a small prize,” said Wickham.
For the adults, there will be two “Bounty of the County” basket giveaways one at 9 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m.
“The baskets have a sampling of everything that our vendors offer,” said Wickham.
Some of the food vendors will also have samplings at their booths to show what they have to offer.
Several vendors will also have giveaways for those who stop by their booth, while supplies last, Wickham said. Rooster’s Beef will be giving away popsicles, Rebel Run Farm will have free cookies and Story and Bloom will have plants that children can plant to take home.
“They get a free plant and take it home with them,” said Wickham.
Vendors will also be running a promotion or sale during the day to encourage shoppers, she said.
“I would encourage people to visit every booth because everyone has something to offer,” said Wickham.
She also said three to four food trucks will be onsite for those visiting the market. The only confirmed food truck as of Wednesday was Dibby’s Ice Cream. Wickham is sure at least two more will be available on Saturday.
