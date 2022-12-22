With the impending weather upon us there are a few warming centers that have opened throughout Madisonville for all those who need a safe place to get out of the elements.
The First United Methodist Church located at 200 East Center Street in Madisonville will open their doors to anyone in need starting Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7p.m. The church will operate as a warming station through Saturday, December 24, 2022.
