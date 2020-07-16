Madisonville police have charged another man in connection with a fight in the Parkway Plaza Mall parking lot on July 5, according to a news release from the MPD.
All suspects in the fight have been found and charged, the Wednesday release states.
Amari Anderson, 18, was charged with fourth-degree assault for his alleged role in the fight, which was recorded and shared on social media.
The incident started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, when Triston E. Short, 19, Lewisburg, and a group of young men met in the Dollar Tree parking lot at mall to fight, said Major Andy Rush, public information officer for MPD. Once Short fell on the ground during the fight, several other boys and young men stepped in and hit, kicked and punched Short.
Once police arrived, officers talked with Short, who was on the ground and injured, and others at the scene, Rush said. Short was transported by ambulance to the hospital and then taken by helicopter to another facility. He was released with “minor lasting injuries,” MPD said.
Seen kicking Short in the video, police say, is Edward K. Brown, 20, Greenville, who was arrested July 6 and charged with second-degree assault. He was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
A juvenile was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct for his alleged role in the fight.
On Friday, police announced that Ricky A. Horton, 21, was charged with fourth-degree assault, and Short faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Since his arrest, Brown has since been charged in other alleged crimes. On Friday, he was charged with first-degree robbery on a Hopkins County warrant. On Tuesday, he was charged with possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
