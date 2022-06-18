At the end of June, Jon Wells will retire from the Hopkins County School system after 26 years.
He said leaving is a little bittersweet because he has been teaching for almost three decades.
“I may be back in education, but I at least need a break,” said Wells.
He has been part of the school system for 27 years, but only 26 of those years were with Hopkins County.
Wells started his teaching career as a social studies teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. He was there for 12 years before becoming the assistant principal at Caldwell County High School for one year.
He was then principal at Hanson Elementary for nine years. He has been the principal at Hopkins County Central High School for the last five years.
Throughout his years in the school system, Wells said he taught and mentored some amazing students and teachers.
“Teenagers and all kids, in general, get a bad rep,” he said. “There are still, in spite of everything, a lot more good kids than there are bad kids.”
One of the best things about teaching high school is seeing the freshman come in and watching how they mature through the years. He said they are goofy and just babies as freshmen, and then watching them turn into young adults by the time they graduate is amazing. He has even watched students grow from kindergarten to high school.
“I have been their principal as a kindergartener and been their principal in high school as well,” said Wells. “That has been neat.”
He has seen a lot of students go on to do some great things like becoming doctors, lawyers, soldiers, and teachers.
“I have been the principal of several teachers that were my students in the classroom,” said Wells.
Being a high school principal is an exhausting job and probably one of the toughest jobs in public education, he said, but he has worked with some really great people over the years from teachers, custodians, café workers, and bus drivers.
Wells said he does not have a plan for his retirement. Right now, he will fish until it becomes too hot and work around the farm.
“There is always something to be done work-wise at home,” he said. “I don’t like to sit still.”
Although he is retiring, he said this may not be the end of his time in the school system. He may be back after a break. The future is open to many possibilities.
“I have no idea what is coming,” said Wells.
He will officially retire at the end of this month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.