Just when it seemed warmer weather was here to stay, Old Man Winter resurfaced in Hopkins county late Tuesday night and into this morning as temperatures dipped into the mid 30s.
The National Weather Service in Paducah had a freeze warning in effect for parts of western Kentucky near the Ohio River Tuesday night and that warning will remain in place for tonight.
“It is not uncommon to have these swings in temperature throughout spring,” said Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos.
He said today’s forecast is partly cloudy with wind temperatures feeling like the mid-50s and tonight will drop back into the mid 30s.
“The wind will put a little bit of a bite in the air,” said Poulos.
While many have already started planting in their gardens, local experts have provided a few helpful tips to protect against the cold weather.
Penny Metcalfe, co-owner of Metcalfe Landscaping and Metcalfe Florist, said to protect plants from frost, place a sheet over them.
“I like to cover my plants with a cotton covering that way it doesn’t suffocate things, but some people do use plastic,” she said.
Metcalfe said many people have used sheets, towels, blankets cardboard, plastic buckets and old coolers to cover plants during cold weather.
“I always make sure I uncover them as soon as the sun comes out because you don’t want to suffocate those tender plants,” said Metcalfe.
The blanket or covering acts as insulation and keeps the warm air coming from the ground around the plants, she said adding that if plants aren’t uncovered, then the condensation could build up and freeze the plant if it gets cold again.
To be on the safe side, she always recommends people not planting anything outside until after May 1 “so there is no longer any real threat of a sudden drop in temperature.”
It is also important to pay attention to soil temperature instead of the outside temperature when getting ready to plant in the garden, said Metcalfe.
