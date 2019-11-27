Some people say the family farm is slipping away. But one Hopkins County family is still busy in the fields, as it has been for more than 100 years.
"It's just something that gets in your blood," Quentin Lamache said.
Lamache and his grandfather, Kenny Roberts, are being honored today for the "Farm of the Year" at the 45th annual Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Farm City Breakfast. They carry on a six-generation farming tradition that Lamache believes started around 1903.
Lamache, 31, can celebrate a 2019 crop that he ranks among the top three in yield. But he admits it wasn't easy.
"The spring was definitely a struggle," Lamache said Tuesday. "You'd have three days of rain,
then two or three days of pretty weather. We were blessed to have a good crop."
Lamache plants corn and soybeans on 2,700 acres of land near the Madisonville Airport. The farm is divided into what he calls "two shops," with one serving as a home base for grain storage.
While this year's crop was strong, Lamache describes the current grain market as weak.
"It's a time of depressed prices," he said, adding they're near a 10-year low.
"You hear about the trade wars ... Everybody's got an opinion about that," Lamache said.
As for his opinion, Lamache thinks the fight over international tariffs has lowered demand for some items. But, he added, "many factors go into a market."
Lamache gets support from Roberts, 78.
"He's not greatly involved physically from day to day," Lamache said. But his grandfather provides guidance with some aspects of the operation.
Lamache hopes for continued growth on his farm in the years to come.
"We want to be more efficient," he said.
He's growing a potential seventh generation of Hopkins County farmers. Lamache and his wife have a 4-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.
"They're too young to understand," he said. But for now, "they enjoy riding on the big equipment."
