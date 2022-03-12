According to Lily Ann’s owner, Sara James, they will be packing up and moving to Greenville before the first of April. This is the third different business to fill this storefront location in the past few years, each one closing or moving due to lack of support and business from the community.
All retail products will be marked down 25% until the doors close, with the exception of Circadia and FHF products.
Lily Ann’s is located on 32 W. Center Street in Madisonville.
