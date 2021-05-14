Ten people were arrested and charged with drug possession and trafficking charges Thursday morning following a search of an apartment on Whiltshire Drive in Madisonville.
The 10 arrested were Crystal Wimpey, 37, of Princeton, Jason Barnes, 42, of Madisonville, Charles Ezell, 63, of Madisonville, Gary Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, Kreene Jones, 36, of Madisonville, Manuel Rambo, 34, of Bowling Green, Paul Morgan, 38, of Madisonville, Bobby Arnett, 40, of Madisonville, Gregory Mullins, 34, of Madisonville and Christopher Duvall, 32, of Madisonville.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Madisonville Police officers say they observed a potential hand drug transaction.
According to citation reports from the MPD, officers made contact with Gary Ezell and found that he was in possession of a “trafficking amount of suspected methamphetamine.”
Ezell told officers where he stayed and also gave them consent to search the apartment.
Officers then made contact with the nine other subjects inside the apartment.
During their search, officers located “several baggies of suspected crystal meth, multiple baggies, several digital scales, several smoking pipes and hypodermic needles and U.S. currency.”
Police reported that all suspects advised they “did not know who the contraband belonged to” and “due to all subjects denying ownership, all subjects were arrested.”
Wimpey and Duvall were searched prior to being placed in a police cruiser. Police reported that when Wimpey was advised to step out of the cruiser to be placed in another car, officers observed a “small glass vial in the middle of the back seat containing a clear crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine inside.”
Police say both Wimpey and Duvall were questioned in reference to the item and neither would take ownership.
As of Thursday afternoon, all 10 remain lodged at the Hopkins County Jail all on $5,000 cash bonds with a court date set for 9 a.m. Friday, May 21.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.