The Hopkins County School Board of Education approved to join the Kentucky Department of Education’s vaccine incentive program during Monday’s meeting.
School Chief Financial Officer Eydie Tate said the school will be paying $100 to any school employee who receives any of the three COVID-19 vaccines by Dec. 1.
“We had been telling them this is coming, and then our board had talked about it at a work session,” she said.
School finance officers and superintendents across the Commonwealth received notice on Sept. 10 that the Kentucky Department of Education would be reimbursing schools $100 per employee who receives the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 1.
Tate said the school district had planned on participating since they heard about the program, but the board was not sure if it had to get approval during a meeting since they were not matching KDE.
“We consulted with Keith Cartwright, and he recommended that we get board approval just to participate in that,” she said.
Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for the school, said there was a link sent out to employees to fill out a form online to receive the $100.
“They will have to be vaccinated by Dec. 1, and to be eligible they will have to submit proof of the vaccine by Dec. 3,” she said.
To show proof employees will have to upload a picture of their vaccine card, she said. There will be a special payroll direct deposit on or around Jan. 10, 2022.
Tate added that the employees have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, which means two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
She said the program applies to employees who have already gotten fully vaccinated or will become fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.
Also during the meeting, several parents and community members got up to ask the board to reconsider their stance on masking in schools.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• recognized Tina Plunkett, a cook/baker at West Hopkins School, with a “Remember Your Why” award.
• recognized the students from Hopkins County Central High School and Madisonville North Hopkins High School for their acceptance into the Governor’s Scholars Program.
• approved payment invoices for A&K Construction in the amount of $698,531.52 and MAK Steel Services, LLC in the amount of $98,500 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved a request to ask permission from the Kentucky Department of Education to reassemble the 2018-2019 Local Planning Committee to reorganize the school district and potentially amend the District Facilities Plan.
• approved the purchase of six new diesel school buses.
• approved to amend the job title and description of Early Childhood Coordinator to Early Childhood Instructional Leader and abolish the position of Early Childhood Coordinator.
• approved to accept the KETS School Facilities Construction Commission Offer of Assistance for the 2022 school year in the amount of $55,471 to be equally matched by the district.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
