Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Gregory W. Mullins, 33, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Rachel R. Foster, 32, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Roger D. McCarty, 39, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Tara L. McGar, 45, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Casey A. Burge, 41, of Louisville was charged on Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Wesly E. Ivy, 39, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others $500 or more but under $10,000 on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Stephanie D.Vinyard, 46, of Metropolis, Illinois, was charged on Thursday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others $500 or more but under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a firearm.
• Harold J. Anthony, 34, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged on Thursday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of firearm (complicity) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others $500 or more but under $10,000.
