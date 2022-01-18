Less than three months after a domestic disturbance at a residence on South Harrig Street in Madisonville resulted in murder charges for one local resident, police were once again called to that same home on Sunday after they say an attempted home invasion turned bloody, ending with one of the suspects being hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.
According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, two subjects forcefully entered the residence on South Harrig Street in Madisonville. One suspect, identified by police as Jacqueline Triplett, produced an AR-15 and opened fire on three occupants of the house. Police say that one resident, Quanyeh Hamlett, 25 of Madisonville, managed to grab the barrel of the rifle and deflect the shots away from their intended victims.
Hamlett and another resident, Hassani Hamlett, then wrestled Triplett to the floor, disarming her. In the process, she was stabbed multiple times. Triplett was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital, then airlifted to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, where she is currently listed in stable condition. Upon her release she will be charged with attempted murder and burglary.
The second suspect fled the scene on foot. Although that suspect has not been identified by police, the released stated that Ebony Triplett, wife of Jacqueline Triplett, is a person of interest in the case.
Quanyeh Hamlett was treated at Baptist Health Deaconess hospital for burns sustained while grabbing the rifle barrel.
These events occurred at the same residence on South Harrig Street where resident Ravan Hamlett, 54 of Madisonville, is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Benigno Feliciano, 61 of Madisonville, during a domestic disturbance on Oct. 24.
Ravan Hamlett is currently awaiting trial on murder charges.
