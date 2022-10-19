While there are multiple contested races on ballots across Hopkins County this election, voters will also make their voices heard on a pair of state constitutional amendments.
Both will be simple yes or no votes, with “yes” meaning the voter is for the amendment and “no” meaning the voter is against.
Amendment #1
The details on question #1 are lengthy, taking up nearly two entire columns on the back side of the ballot. Because this amendment changes sections of the current constitution, law requires the state to present the current language and the proposed changes. The ballot measure is too lengthy to include here but ran in its entirety in last Thursday’s Messenger.
The amendment deals with the length of the General Assembly, as well as when sessions end. It also adds a change in the way special sessions may be called.
Currently, the state constitution outlines specific dates when legislators may convene to conduct business. The amendment would remove those dates and allow the session to adhere only to the number of days prescribed for every two years, with 30-day sessions in odd-numbered years and 60-day sessions in even-numbered years.
The end date for each session would be established through a statute or a three-fifths majority vote in both the House of Representatives and Senate.
The new language also allows the House speaker and Senate president to call special sessions, with limits of 12 days.
Kentucky is currently one of 14 states that provides for special sessions only when they are called by the governor, according to the website ballotpedia.org. If the amendment passes, the commonwealth would become just the fifth state that would convene a special session under a simple proclamation by the presiding officers in the two chambers.
Finally, the amendment would change the effective date for legislation from July 1 of the year the law was passed. While the July 1 date would remain, an effective time period of 90 days after approval would be added. The language states laws would go into effect whichever date came later.
Analysis
The current constitution largely handcuffs legislators when it comes to special sessions. They can ask for one to be called, but if the governor chooses against it they have no recourse.
The proposed amendment is in response to the 2020 state of emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. When legislators asked to convene to have a say in the actions taken by the state, Beshear declined. He went so far as to say that he was the only one who could handle the situation. While he may have meant that the number of voices needed to be limited so action could be taken swiftly, it did not sit well with Republican lawmakers. Many of them derided his rhetoric and its seemingly negative view of the legislative branch.
Ultimately, many of Beshear’s mandates and restrictions were challenged in court with several being struck down.
The argument is that, any actions that affect the entire state, whether one agrees with them or not, should involve officials elected to represent smaller constituencies, not just one person.
Amendment #2
The second proposed amendment is much more simple in its wording, and will appear immediately after the text for question #1.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States earlier this year, a trigger law banning abortion in Kentucky went into effect. That law was quickly challenged by numerous groups and was struck down in court.
Currently abortion remains legal in the state, but in response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization the Republican majority drew up the amendment for the Nov. 8 ballot.
Simply put, the proposal would negate any argument that the state constitution provides a right to abortion.
Analysis
Since its nationwide legalization in 1973, abortion has been a powderkeg issue. Entire organizations have sprung up across the country to either support or combat it. For many voters it is the key issue on which they support or oppose candidates.
The argument is that courts were never meant to make or abolish laws. For 50 years, the case of abortion has rested solely in the hands of federal and state judges. Unfortunately, many have ruled one way or the other based on personal beliefs rather than law. This has left out the voice of citizens both individually and through their representatives in Frankfort and Washington DC.
