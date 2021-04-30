With an eye toward appealing to more customers, the Hopkins County Farmers’ Market will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. Saturday at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Manager Bunny Wickham said the market has always been a place where someone could get an entire meal — including meat, produce and fruit — now they can get dessert and décor items. too.
“We have such a diverse group of vendors — we have some growers, some crafters, some bakers, different things,” she said. “I think it will appeal to the customers because it brings a wide range of things.”
She said the 10 vendors from last year’s market have confirmed to participate, with another four new vendors added.
“It is a mixture of growers, which bring produce, plants and season things, and artisan crafters who have handcrafted items,” said Wickham.
There is a flower farmer who will sell fresh cut flowers, a baker and a seamstress, she said.
The market will be at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center in the park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, she said. On Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market will be at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Wickham said the market changed from Wednesdays to Tuesdays to accommodate more vendors. Offering evening hours also opens the market up to people who may work during the day.
“That is why we try to do some evening hours so we can appeal to not only more customers, but so more vendors could be at the market too,” said Wickham, who said they have been wanting to grow the Farmers’ Market for the past several years, but their previous location did not provide adequate space.
“We are super excited that we are growing,” she said.
Although the market now has the space for more vendors, they are restricted by COVID-19 guidelines. Wickham said they will make sure there is six feet between each booth.
The market is following the CDC and Hopkins County Health Department guidelines, along with mask-wearing, using hand sanitizer and six-foot distancing. She said they do ask the customers to look with their eyes and not their hands to avoid spreading COVID-19.
“We would just like for the customer to shop with their eyes and tell us what they would like, and we will bag it for them,” said Wickham. “We try to keep it as touch-free as possible.”
Although the Farmers Market is no longer accepting vendors for this year, those interested can ask to be put on a list for next year.
For more information or to inquire about becoming a vendor next year, contact Wickham at 270-875-5806.
