The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) is hosting a fun event all month long for children to come and enjoy, for free. Named ‘Dinovember,’ the event is a dinosaur scavenger hunt in the library.
Here’s how it works, Scavenger hunt sheets are available at the front desk, simply grab one and get to looking. There are 12 dinosaurs hidden throughout the library. Simply write down the number of each dinosaur that you find, when you find all 12 turn your sheet in and you will win a prize.
“We have celebrated Dinovember in the past, but we have never had a scavenger hunt,” Ashley Buchanan, Adult Programming & Marketing Coordinator for the HCMPL said. “We have had some complete the scavenger hunt, already. Each person that completes the scavenger hunt gets to choose from a little bucket of prizes. We have some free food items coupons from local restaurants, coupons for our 3d printer, bookmarks, toys and candy as the prizes.”
For more information all are encouraged to visit the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library on Facebook.
