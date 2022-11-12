The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) is hosting a fun event all month long for children to come and enjoy, for free. Named ‘Dinovember,’ the event is a dinosaur scavenger hunt in the library.

Here’s how it works, Scavenger hunt sheets are available at the front desk, simply grab one and get to looking. There are 12 dinosaurs hidden throughout the library. Simply write down the number of each dinosaur that you find, when you find all 12 turn your sheet in and you will win a prize.

