The Hopkins County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The total case number now sits at 602 with 38 deaths reported, 483 recovered from COVID and active cases are at 81 in the county.
“It is extremely important that we continue to wash our hands, use hand sanitizer, where our mask again it is just one of those precautionary things,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton during Wednesday’s joint city-county news conference.
Cotton also asked residents to work with businesses who are requiring masks and reminded everyone that it is a mandate by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We need to make sure we are doing the best we can to support those local businesses that are trying to keep their doors open,” said Cotton.
The Hopkins County Health Department has been issuing citations to local businesses that are not following mask mandates.
“We just want people to wear their mask, and we are required to do that,” said Denise Beach, health department director, in a previous article.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.