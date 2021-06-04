James Seargent II remembers when he began riding his bike to Grapevine Elementary for his fifth-grade year.
“I rode my bike through the woods on the trails,” he said. “I rode all the trails.”
As time went on, Seargent’s biking skills developed.
“I started riding with the guys at Pedals Plus Bike Shop, and then I started racing bikes in Evansville,” said Seargent. “I started winning BMX bike races, and it all started out trying to find places to jump your bike in places around town, and one of those was Grapevine. That fueled the fire to continue riding.”
Following an injury, Seargent transitioned from BMX bike riding to Mountain Bike Riding, saying the love of riding bikes continued. Eventually, he became part of the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association.
The desire to keep riding eventually led to the idea of a bike trail system in his hometown of Madisonville and Hopkins County.
Madisonville’s Grapevine Park Bike Trail is set to officially open at 10 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Seargent said he brought a diverse background to the project.
“The major perspective I see is that I think it is important to talk about what a citizen can actually do and how much power one person has,” he said. “It was completely my idea, and I have a corporate background structure on how to develop the project, and I have the emotional intelligence background to make sure I interview the right people to say yes to my projects.”
Seargent said he has traveled extensively during his professional career but knew he wanted to eventually return to Madisonville.
“I was very successful doing a lot of different things, but one of the things I wanted to do was give back in a big way and that was to come back here,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do when I got back here, but I realized that a need was not met in the aspect that we needed to get a healthier society.”
Seargent said he saw the need to bring mountain bike trails to the area when the COVID pandemic began.
“It was very apparent that when people had a universal basic income and more time, no one flooded the parks in the level that they should have, in my opinion,” he said. “I think if we bring mountain biking to the area, we can get people excited about being active and being outside.”
Seargent said bike riding is a way for family members of all ages to do something active and healthy together.
“Everyone can ride a bicycle,” he said “Biking is something you can do from 2-years-old to 62-years-old. That was the drive of creating the trails. It focused on finding viable land for trail systems that we could get more riding and biking on.”
Seargent got to work scoping out a plan putting Hopkins County in a more active direction with four main goals: identifying and developing land for additional mountain bike trails in Hopkins County, revising Grapevine Lake Mountain Bike Trails, opening a mobile bike shop, creating a National Interscholastic Cycling Association Hopkins County Composite Team in 2021 and create a strong local rider contact base. One of the goals of the project for Seargent is to make Hopkins County a destination area for mountain bike trails.
“You have to have a certain amount of mileage to become a destination,” said Seargent. “I surveyed some people across the country, and the survey said that between 15 and 20 miles is the number that people would travel over four hours in one direction to ride and two hours for over 10 miles of trail.”
Also during his work on the trail, in a full-circle moment, Seargent was able to meet the man that maintained the trails he rode as a child.
“Kenny Capps maintained the trails when I was a kid, and I was able to meet him when starting this project,” Seargent said. “
Seargent said he also has worked with the state, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton to develop a master plan for trails in Hopkins County — effectively connecting municipalities via bike trails.
“I worked with the state, and now we have a master plan in place that I’m working with, not with just the trail system, but I brought the master plan concept to Jack Whitfield and Mayor Cotton and we had a conversation about what that is,” he said, adding that the Pennyrile Area Development District was instrumental in funding needed to develop a master plan for Hopkins County.
“We have a proposed trail ... to put together Dawson to White Plains to Nortonville to Madisonville to Hanson,” he said. “We have a proposed trail system, and it is going to enrich the lives over a period of time.”
Through all of the project, Seargent said his efforts were all volunteer hours.
“This is my community, too, so why shouldn’t I put my time and energy into it. All of my work has been 100% volunteered,” he said. “I don’t need to be paid for what I’m doing now because this is my community, too.”
Seargent said there’s another phase for beginner tracks that is still in discussion.
During his time back in Madisonville, Seargent said he has met many people in Madisonville and Hopkins County with strong ideas.
“When I first came here, I learned about the different players in the area such as Ray Hagerman and the Innovation Station,” he said. I was able to learn that I can go to that hub and talk to so many different people that have skills and things that can help projects move forward. It is honestly a great place for anybody.”
The Grapevine Trails were built by Rogue Trail Builders out of Bentonville, Arkansas, who spent the last several months working on preparing the trail for Saturday’s unveiling.
The trail will be available for hikers, mountain bikers and the entire community, according to Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz.
The day will feature vendors such as BReeZ Cycle works, Southwest KYMBA, National Interscholastic Cycling Association and Rogue Trails and food provided by businesses such as MadCity Nutrition and Smoking Joe’s.
There also will be instructional classes and demonstrations provided by Seargent and other biking experts.
“If you are looking for a hobby, look no further,” said Lutz.
Cotton said the construction of the park has gone “extremely well,” and commended Rogue Trails for their work on the trails.
“I have already seen several people from out of town come in and use the trails,” said Cotton. “We are really excited about it, and can’t wait for Saturday.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.