Looking to add a furry friend to the family this holiday season? Independence Bank is making it that much easier by covering all adoption costs for all dogs sheltered at the Hopkins County Humane Society for the entire month of December.
Bank employees have been contributing to a fund with the intent to make a difference in the community, and this month The Hopkins County Humane Society was the chosen organization.
“We realize the pandemic has put added pressure on numerous organizations throughout our community,” Kent Mills, Independence Bank President. “Our team is compassionate and has been looking for opportunities to help support numerous Hopkins County non-profits. We are giving to different groups each month throughout 2021. For December, we decided to select the Humane Society. Our employees graciously give a portion of their pay all year to contribute to a fund with intent to make an impact here at home.”
The normal cost of a dog adoption is $125, plus tax. Dustin Potenza, Executive Director for the Hopkins County Humane Society, estimates 20-25 dog adoptions monthly. The covered adoptions include DHPL and KC vaccinations, rabies vaccinations, heart worm check, pay/neuter and microchip. The Shelter is almost at capacity now, so with this gracious donation it is expected that many dogs will find their forever homes.
If you are interested in adopting, the shelter is open for walk-ins, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays. Appointments can be made via phone Mondays through Saturdays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.