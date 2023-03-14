Three local female pastors shared the women’s ministerial movement in their denomination as well as highlights from their own Christian service journey during a program hosted by the Hopkins County Historical Society.

Historical Society members heard from Reverend Kara Foster from First Christian Church in Madisonville, Reverend Tami Coleman from the Hanson United Methodist Church, and Reverend Jen Evans from the Madisonville First Presbyterian Church for Women’s History Month.

