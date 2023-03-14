Three local female pastors shared the women’s ministerial movement in their denomination as well as highlights from their own Christian service journey during a program hosted by the Hopkins County Historical Society.
Historical Society members heard from Reverend Kara Foster from First Christian Church in Madisonville, Reverend Tami Coleman from the Hanson United Methodist Church, and Reverend Jen Evans from the Madisonville First Presbyterian Church for Women’s History Month.
Society Docent and program chairman Danny Byrum said each minister paid homage to the women who provided them the opportunity to become ordained ministers.
“While all three devoted extensive service to their church, none had original aspirations of becoming a pastor,” he said, remembering the presentations.
Coleman said she was not the first but the third female minister of the United Methodist congregation. The first was Susanna Wesley, the mother of 19 children, including John and Charles Wesley, the founders of the Methodist Church.
“Susanna Wesley is the most pivotal female leader of the church,” she said.
Evans spoke about becoming the first female minister of the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville just last year.
While she was the first female minister of the Madisonville church, the first woman to be ordained as a Presbyterian pastor in the Presbyterian Church USA was Margaret Towner in 1956.
“Towner paved the way for other females in her denomination,” said Evans.
As a student pastor, Evans said she took seminary courses to improve her skills in church leadership and resisted the idea of becoming a pastor until she couldn’t fight God’s urging spirit anymore.
“There are those times when I’m asked, ‘how does a woman become a church pastor?’ ” said Evans. “ I just smile and say, ‘the same way a man becomes a church pastor, she’s called by God.’ ”
When Foster spoke, she reminded the audience that women had always taken on leadership roles in the Disciples of Christ church, even when it wasn’t appreciated or recognized. Still, Foster delivered her first sermon at the Madisonville Church while serving as a summer ministerial intern.
She accepted the call to be the first female Disciples pastor of the Madisonville Church in 2017.
Historical Society President Allen Davis awarded each pastor with a 2023 Historical Society Yearbook and a complimentary year’s membership at the end of their testimonies.
Davis also announced the program for April as “Four Brave and a Villain,” presented by former State Representative and Law Professor Mike Troop. The Hopkins County Historical Society meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Government Center.
