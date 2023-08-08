Construction of the new Hanson Elementary School is now over 13 months behind schedule, and officials at Hopkins County Schools now find themselves on a tight schedule to get classes started in time to fit the entire school year in within the time allowed by the state. But while HCS is breaking new ground in trying to navigate this timeline, for the general contractor overseeing the project, this is not the first time they’ve faced delays when it comes to finishing a school project on time.
On Dec. 14, 2020, the Hopkins County Board of Education approved an $18,121,200 contract with A&K Construction for the new school. The contract included a July 2022 completion date. That contract has since swelled to $21.3 million, and the project is ongoing more than a year beyond the expected finish date. A&K has told the board on several occasions that the delays are due to manpower shortages, weather and supply chain issues.
This is not the first time the Paducah-based contractor has faced those reasons while delaying a school construction project.
When HCS entered into their contract with A&K, the company was already working on another school project, this one in McCracken County. The new constructed Lone Oak Middle School was scheduled to open Aug. 5, 2021. Due to “workforce and supply” issues, that school did not open until Oct. 2021.
Another A&K project, a $10 million renovation to the Trigg County Vocational School, was schedule to open along with Trigg County Schools this week. That project is still in the works and as of Thursday was not expected to be completed until October.
The company is also handling construction of the new Hopkins County Sportsplex. That project is currently slated to be ready to open in January, and according to city officials, it is expected to be completed on time.
For Hopkins County Schools, the specific problem they face now comes from the fact that the former HES building was torn down in June. When the new building was not ready a year ago, the district just kept students in the old structure for another year. Due to the layout of the site, A&K representative Nathan Kelso told the board in May that the old school needed to be torn down by the middle of June so they could begin paving the parking lot.
The building came down on deadline, but as of Monday, the parking lot remained unpaved, although part of the bus loop near the new school has been finished. Crews did make significant progress last week in laying out gravel for where the parking lot will go.
Delays in the HES project started in late 2021. By November of that year, A&K announced that they were already running two weeks behind schedule but still planned to be ready by the fall of 2022. As the summer of 2022 arrived, that completion date was pushed back to November. In August 2022 that was pushed to February 2023.
Since then the project has slowly been pushed back nearly board meeting by board meeting.
In May, Kelso once again addressed the board. At that time he reported that the new building would be ready for teachers to start moving things in by May 26, and that the building would be fully completed as of June 30. After that they would need to focus on the exterior of the property, paving a parking lot and roadway to make the school accessible. the board was assured the project would be completely done by Aug. 3.
In July, A&K president Bill Boyd appeared before the board. He reported that all of the classrooms were completed, but work was still being conducted on floors, stairwells, the cafeteria and the gym. He assured the board that A&K would still meet the established deadlines.
“We have trusted them, although we haven’t had a good track record to trust the general contractor,” said superintendent Amy Smith. “We couldn’t do anything but trust their deadlines...That’s why the amendment of the traditional calendar was our first choice. It was what was best for our kids and our parents and our community.”
According to board, Boyd agreed to three specific dates. All but a handful of workers would be out of the building by July 21, everything inside except the gym would be completed by July 27 and all of the exterior paving would be completed by Aug. 7.
“These are the three days I had them to commit to,” said board chairman Shannon Embry during a special called meeting on Monday, July 31. “I told him I hoped they would shock me and meet a deadline.”
As of Monday, they had missed all of those deadlines. They did not offer an explanation for the most recent delay at Monday’s board meeting, nor did they offer an updated completion date when asked.
Several board members and district staff reported that when they had gone to the site for scheduled updates during the last 13 months, A&K would have as many as 30 employees working on the project. On days where they showed up unannounced, the number of employees on the site has been in the “single digits.”
“We need to see progress,” said board member Nick Foster. “Its gotten completely out of hand and it never should have gotten to this point. We need to see daily logs.”
“Something from the top down seems to be missing,” said board member Kerri Scisney. “I don’t like to be micromanaged, but they need to be micromanaged.”
According to the board, A&K has until Aug. 15 to complete the project and still allow schools the time to have open houses and other events that must be held before the start of school on Aug. 30.
A&K president Bill Boyd did not respond to requests for an interview. HCS officials would only say that they are remaining “positive” in their hopes that HES will be ready in time for an Aug. 30 start.
Another issue the board is facing, regardless of whether or not the building is completed on time, is furniture for the school. The district contracted with a company to supply new furniture for the structure, but that company was scheduled to spend a week earlier in the summer installing that equipment. When they were not allowed to do so due to construction issues, they were forced to move on to other projects they already had under contract. Rather than being able to spend an entire week at HES, now the company is working on days where they have openings.
There are three other construction projects on tap in Hopkins County Schools. The axillary gym projects at HCCHS and MNHHS are being handled by Danco Construction and are already underway. Bids for the Southside renovation and renovation of the new board office building have not yet been awarded.
