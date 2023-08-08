Construction of the new Hanson Elementary School is now over 13 months behind schedule, and officials at Hopkins County Schools now find themselves on a tight schedule to get classes started in time to fit the entire school year in within the time allowed by the state. But while HCS is breaking new ground in trying to navigate this timeline, for the general contractor overseeing the project, this is not the first time they’ve faced delays when it comes to finishing a school project on time.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the Hopkins County Board of Education approved an $18,121,200 contract with A&K Construction for the new school. The contract included a July 2022 completion date. That contract has since swelled to $21.3 million, and the project is ongoing more than a year beyond the expected finish date. A&K has told the board on several occasions that the delays are due to manpower shortages, weather and supply chain issues.

