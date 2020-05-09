One more Hopkins County resident has died from the coronavirus, a health official said Friday.
While positive case numbers have slowed in recent days, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton has decided to err on the side of caution in regards to the popular Friday Night Live concert series planned for downtown this summer. Cotton announced Friday the events will be postponed until the summer of 2021.
“It was a really tough decision that we had to make,” Cotton said during Friday’s Facebook Live report.
All four outdoor concerts between June and August were delayed until next summer. And for the first time, the city revealed who the 2021 performers will be:
• June 12 — Craig Morgan, country singer best known for “That’s What I Love About Sunday”
• July 2 — “Fourth Fest” with Bret Michaels, former lead singer of Poison and the “banana” this spring on “The Masked Singer”
• Saturday, July 3 — “Praise in the Park” with Zach Williams, Christian singer known for “Chain Breaker”
• August 6 — En Vogue, one of the top-selling female groups of the 1990s
Hopes for concerts this summer fell victim to Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 rules. “Mass gatherings” of 50 people or less will not be allowed until Wednesday, July 1. City Tourism Committee Chair Adam Townsend said each of last summer’s shows attracted between 5,000-7,000 people.
Cotton declined to answer a question from The Messenger about when he made the final decision about a postponement. He presented a wish list of artists to the Madisonville Tourism Board during a meeting last fall. He got his wish with Michaels and En Vogue. Cotton said Friday that every artist booked for 2020 recommitted to appear next year.
The cancellation of Friday Night Live will not stop the city’s Hometown Heroes project, which Cotton began last year.
“We had several heroes on a waiting list from last year,” city marketing director Sara Lutz said via email. “Those additional banners will be displayed, as well as those from last year.”
If there’s a bright side to the postponement, it will save the city tourism budget a lot of money. Cotton said Friday Night Live was already in the red for this fiscal year because of unexpected high costs last summer. A June 12 concert would have added $105,000 to that.
“We had talked about moving some of that money,” Townsend said.
After the concert news came the sad medical update. Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said a “senior adult” died from the coronavirus Thursday night. Beshear said later that the victim is a 90-year-old woman.
“Our long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard with this,” Beach said. “We have had 78 COVID cases with residents, 21 staff members infected and 18 deaths.”
The local death count remains at odds with reports by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The Thursday night death put the state’s total at 20.
Beach’s number of infected residents is 15 higher than the state shows. But the state lowered its count for infected staff members Friday from 27 to 23.
Beach reported only one new confirmed coronavirus case countywide, putting that number at 213. The number of recovered patients went up by three, to 127.
Beach asked businesses to appoint a “healthy at work” officer, who will interact with her office about safety rules and contact tracing.
People who have the virus may not have many contacts. The website CovidActNow.org reports the average Hopkins County patient is infecting 0.96 other people. In late March, the spread rate was 1.5 people.
In other developments Friday related to COVID-19:
• Cotton announced the Madisonville transfer station will reopen Monday.
• Cotton added the city recycling center cannot reopen until the Hopkins County Jail ends its coronavirus rules, because the center primarily uses inmate labor.
• Townsend said he’s being furloughed for a week from his job at Ahlstrom-Munksjo. It was not immediately clear how many employees are being furloughed there.
• the parent company of Warrior Coal reduced its projections on coal production for this year by 30%. The Cardinal Mine was shut down for several weeks due to what Alliance Resource Partners called “a drop in global energy demand.”
