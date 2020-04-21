Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Denadra L. Arnett, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
• Brian E. Bassett, 40, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign, failure to appear and two felony probation violations.
• John J. Danhoff, 64, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
• Deantarius L. Green, 26, of Hopkinsville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
• Michael B. Odom, Sr., 60, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
