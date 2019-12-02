Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, will visit Louisville on Dec. 2, according to the University of Louisville.
Pompeo's visit is part of the McConnell's Center's Distinguished Speaker Series, which has brought speakers in since 1993, including U.S. senators, Supreme Court justices and foreign ambassadors.
“Secretary Pompeo is the seventh person to serve our nation as Secretary of State and speak as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series," McConnell Center Director Gary Gregg said in a statement. "In this important time in American history, I can’t imagine a more exciting leader to bring to Louisville."
The lecture will be on Dec. 2 at the University Club at 9 a.m., followed by a question and answer session. It will be livestreamed at McConnellCenter.org and won't be open to the public.
Gordon Sondland, President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union, testified this month that Pompeo was "in the loop" on pressuring Ukraine officials to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.