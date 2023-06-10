A single vehicle accident near the Hopkins County YAA landed one man in the hospital on Thursday.
Madisonville Police say that Andrew Gamblin, 36 of Madisonville, was traveling on West Center Street when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert. His vehicle then went airborne, crossed the CSX railroad tracks and rolled over on its top.
