The Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation has worked even harder over the last month to provide its services to community businesses, says President Ray Hagerman.
In all, the organization has taken 152 phones calls, and have directly assisted 40 small businesses.
“Even though I made the decision that we would work from home back about a month ago, we’ve actually been even busier working from home than we probably would have been having gone to the office,” he said.
While the working environment may have changed, the mission hasn’t, says Hagerman.
“Our job is to help businesses here, whatever that means,” he said. “That’s why we’ve gotten so involved in helping people to find jobs as well. We’ve even helped during COVID-19 when people got laid off or furloughed on account of the non-essential nature of their businesses to help find other opportunities.”
EDC VP of Operations Ruthann Padgett said Land O’ Frost in Madisonville reached out to them looking for potential new hires who had been laid off.
“We’ve been trying to connect people to opportunities, and the worst thing that could happen as far as our community goes, is once we do come out of this bunker, so to speak, is I don’t want to have half the businesses here closed,” Hagerman said. “We want to try to do everything that we possibly can for them to at least keep their bills paid and keep open. So when we do open up, even if it’s a limited basis, that we’re not dead in the water.”
One of the first things EDC did was reach out to organizations and businesses and asked them what their needs were. Now, as companies begin planning to reopen, Padgett said she had received calls about best practices and ideas on how to do so properly.
“People are using us as a resource to go, ‘Okay, what other shifts are other companies doing? Are some people working all week? In a smaller shift? Or longer hours, on or off?’ ” she said. “We’ve been trying to get that type of information together.”
So the EDC could better educate business owners and entrepreneurs in the area about federal aid, its three staff members have attended more than 50 combined webinars.
“We don’t have all of the answers for every piece of information coming out from the SBA (Small Business Administration) or from all the different things that are available,” Padgett said. “But we want to be able to know enough about it to refer that information and say, hey, this is available if you need it.”
While helping community businesses through the crisis, EDC is also looking toward their future. Tuesday, they presented a Facebook Live showing of their new Kentucky Movers and Makers Space.
“We believe that entrepreneurship is one of the biggest contributors to economic development, especially in a community our size,” said Hagerman. “When we did the innovation station, it was a good thing and continues to be a good thing, but it’s geared towards people that are working on a laptop. We have a lot of people in this community that are very hands-on.”
Movers and Makers was an idea to continue the entrepreneurial development in a different format, he said. The space has a little more than two weeks before it opens. With all that is happening in the world, Hagerman said it is something for the community to look forward to. It’s a place people can go and learn new artisanal skills or create items for their business.
“When we do open it, we’re going to have to comply with whatever social distancing rules there are,” he said. “But, I think it’s the kind of thing that’s important now that we start to see this come available, giving people something to look forward to.”
If your business needs assistance during this time or you’d like to talk to EDC about their new maker space, call them at 270-821-1939.
