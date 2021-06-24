By The Messenger Staff
The investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Dakota Carter, who died after a shooting at his parents’ home in Dawson Springs on June 1, seems to be at a standstill.
On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police Post 2 Public Information Officer Brandon McPherson said there were no new developments to report.
Michael Roche, 19, of Dawson Springs, was arrested on June 2 by the KSP and charged with complicity to murder, cultivating in marijuana (five plants or more), delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Roche was housed in the Caldwell County Jail and appeared for arraignment on Monday in Caldwell County on the drug and minor endangerment charges and, according to Caldwell Circuit Court Clerk Danny Hooks, is set to appear in court again for a pre-trial conference in the county at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The complicity to murder charge will be addressed in Hopkins County, but as of Wednesday, there is not a schedule set for when Roche will be transferred to appear in court for that charge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.