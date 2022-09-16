The YMCA is offering a way to make life a little easier in the way of meal prep by offering a new class for the community. The “Bring Your Own Jar” class idea is that of the Hopkins County Family YMCA Director of Community Health, Angela Carter.
“I wanted to do something that was educational, fun and helpful for individuals that promotes a healthy lifestyle,” Carter said. “In my own experience, when I leave work in the afternoon I pick up kids, run from one activity to another and hurry home to prepare dinner and pack lunches and prepare for the next day. This busy routine can cause a rut, especially in the kitchen because we need something fast and easy.”
According to Carter, one of the biggest factors in healthy meal choices is time. Although meal prepping does take some time on the front end, in the end it saves a great deal of time and can provide many other benefits to your health, relationships and even your wallet.
“We are excited to be able to offer this class, along with three others this fall/winter to promote healthy meal planning and prepping for you and your family. Participants will leave each workshop with a prepared meal that just needs to be popped in the oven or dropped in a crock pot, recipe cards, shopping lists, basically everything they need to be successful in meal planning and prepping.”
There are many benefits to meal prepping:
1. You control the portions
2. You will save money-planning ahead will help you avoid impulse buying, ordering and eating out
3. Eliminate hidden calories-you know what you are putting in the meal so there are no surprises
4. Improve your cooking skills
5. Establish a healthier relationship with food
6. Low to no food waste
For Bring Your Own Jar, participants will create two tasty and healthy lunches to take home. Participants will be preparing a cobb salad with apple cider vinegar dressing and a chicken avocado taco salad with avocado dressing.
Participants are asked to bring their own jar and a smile. All ingredients will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting the Welcome Center or using the Daxko app. The cost is $20 per person. Individuals who attend the first three classes, may attend the fourth for free. Additional classes will offered include, Super Soups (October), One Pan Meals (November) and On-the-go Breakfast (December).
For more information please visit the YMCA’s Facebook Page.
