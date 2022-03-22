Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith announced at last night’s meeting of the school board that nominations for Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year will be open starting later this week.
Teachers may be nominated by students, former students, parents, grandparents, and community members. The teacher’s award is only open to teachers and they have to have a minimum of three years teacher.
The Teachers of the Year will be selected from the three categories Elementary (PS-5), Middle (6-8), and Secondary (9-12). Those three teachers will be selected to represent Hopkins County in the Teacher of the Year Program.
The Employee of the Year Award has different categories. Administer of the Year including principals, assistant principals, office administrators, and guidance counselors. Classified Support Services nominees can be instructional assistants who work in classrooms to enhance student achievement and Family Resource employees who provide students’ needs through the district.
Categories also include Facilities Management like all custodians and district maintenance staff. Food Services like cafeteria employees, cafeteria managers, and district food service employees.
There is also a Transportation category for all bus drivers, bus monitors, vehicle maintenance staff, and district employees. Secretary of the year for all school secretaries and Central Office Employee of the Year for all central office staff.
Each nomination form asks for the nominee’s name, what school they belong to, who nominated them, and why they should be Teacher or Employee of the Year.
The applications will be reviewed by a screening committee.
Nomination for Teacher and Employee of the Year will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Any applications submitted after that time will not be considered.
Nomination forms can be found on the school district’s website.
